Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has begun tracking the movements of the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG-75) that entered the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center said on Saturday.

“The Black Sea Fleet’s radars have begun tracking the movements of the US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook that entered the Black Sea on January 23, 2021,” the center said.

USS Donald Cook entered the Black Sea on November 23, 2020, when it was also escorted by the Black Sea Fleet.

The US Navy’s vessels make regular visits to the Black Sea. The Russian Foreign Ministry has reiterated that the military presence of warships belonging to the states not bordering the Black Sea could not help facilitate stability in the region.

The United States insists on being consistent with the Montreux Convention, which regulates the passage of naval ships through the Bosporus and Dardanelles Straits.

Source: TASS

