BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu confirmed that the military operations in Syria helped the Russian army to examine weapons and take real steps towards developing them.

The Russian Defense Minister indicated that the operations in Syria are a separate milestone and a real breakthrough that gave the Russian army a serious and qualitative step forward.

“This (military operations) made it possible to test people, weapons and the entire combat training system. But the main thing, of course, is to return and revive that incomparable Russian fighting spirit,,” he added.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Russian forces have been participating in operations on Syrian territory since September 30, 2015.

The Russian armed forces have an air base on Syrian territory at Hmeimim airport and a naval base in the port of Tartous.

Since late 2019, the Russian military has also converted the Qamishli Airport into another major base for its forces, putting them near the U.S. troops and their allies east of the Euphrates.

