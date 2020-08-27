BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the American attempt to prevent the passage of a Russian patrol in Syria violated existing bilateral agreements in this regard.

“In violation of existing agreements, the U.S. military tried to prevent the Russian patrol. In response, the military police of the Russian armed forces took the necessary measures to prevent the accident and continue to carry out the mission,” the Russian Defense Ministry statement said.

Several videos were posted on Wednesday, showing an attempt to intercept American vehicles by the Russian military.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that a conversation had taken place between the Chief of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, Mark Milley.

The statement added: “The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Gerasimov, drew the attention of the American side to the fact that the leadership of the International Anti-Terrorism Coalition, according to the current procedures, had been notified in advance of the passage of a convoy of the Russian military police.”

On Wednesday, the United States announced an incident between Russian and American forces in Syria, saying it violated protocols to avoid collision.