The teams of Iskander-M tactical missile systems from the missile formation of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps eliminated a notional enemy’s facilities during scheduled drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.
“During the drills, the teams of Iskander-M tactical missile systems performed a series of electronic training missile launches against the notional enemy’s facilities: command posts, aerodromes and combat hardware sites. The data recording equipment showed that the missile strikes were accurate and the targets were destroyed,” the press office told TASS.
As part of the drills held on the territory of the Kaliningrad Region, the units of Iskander-M tactical missile systems performed a march in the blackout mode to the designated area and accomplished procedures within the required time limits to deploy the launchers and determine the data for missile firings, the press office said.
During the march, the personnel practiced organizing the missile systems’ security and defense at the launching positions and repelled an attack by notional subversive groups that attempted to prevent missile launches.
The drills involved over 100 troops and about 20 items of military and special hardware, the press office specified.
The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets to a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.
Source: TASS
