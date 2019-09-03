BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – The Russian military will be upgrading the Hmeimim Airbase and Tartous Naval Base in the coming weeks as part of a Defense Ministry initiative to improve these installations.
According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the military will push ahead with their efforts to improve the infrastructure at the Hmeimim Airbase and Tartous Naval Base.
“At the Hmeymim base work is in progress to upgrade the infrastructure of the air base Hmeymim and repair facilities in the port of Tartus for Russia’s naval ships,” Shoigu said during a conference in Moscow on Tuesday.
“The tasks of protecting, preserving and maintaining the combat readiness of weapons and special equipment of the Russian military contingent are now in the forefront,” Shoigu continued, adding that in creating infrastructure facilities a variety of contingency factors had been taken into account: “from climatic conditions to sudden attacks by terrorists.”
The Russian military has been active at the Hmeimim Airbase since the advent of their intervention in Syria.
Since their entry in the Syrian Conflict, the Russian military has transformed the Hmeimim Airbase near the coastal city of Jableh into their headquarters in Syria
