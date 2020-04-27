BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Last week, a Russian minister revealed that the Russian military tested their new T-14 Armata tank in Syria.

Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said in a statement that was published by RIA Novosti that the Russian Armed Forces had secretly tested the T-14 Armata, but he did not specify where and when this took place.

However, Manturov has since revealed more information the Russian military’s planned tests, including upcoming future projects involving new armored vehicles.

“I can preliminarily say that the Kurganets-25 and Boomerang tests are planned to be completed in 2022,” Manturov said, as quoted by the Russian news site, Military Review, this past week.

The website Military Today described the Kurganets-25 as followed: “The Kurganets-25 is a new Russian Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV). Sometimes this vehicle is simply referred as Kurganets. In 2011 Russian Ministry of Defense issued a requirement for a successor of the BMP-3 that becomes out dated. It seems that development of the new Russian IFV commenced during the same year, as during 2011 there were orders placed for subcontractors on some of the components of the new armored vehicle.”



“Many people remember that almost every year the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the manufacturers of these military vehicles say that ‘now, literally tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or at least the next year’, the army will receive new infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers. Naturally, there has already been talk about the fact that samples of these machines will also be sent for testing in Syria,” Military Review said.

The publication would add that the Russian military has been testing different weapons in Syria for several years now; this includes testing their Su-57 stealth fighter jets.

