BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – Last week, a Russian minister revealed that the Russian military tested their new T-14 Armata tank in Syria.
Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said in a statement that was published by RIA Novosti that the Russian Armed Forces had secretly tested the T-14 Armata, but he did not specify where and when this took place.
However, Manturov has since revealed more information the Russian military’s planned tests, including upcoming future projects involving new armored vehicles.
“I can preliminarily say that the Kurganets-25 and Boomerang tests are planned to be completed in 2022,” Manturov said, as quoted by the Russian news site, Military Review, this past week.
The website Military Today described the Kurganets-25 as followed: “The Kurganets-25 is a new Russian Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV). Sometimes this vehicle is simply referred as Kurganets. In 2011 Russian Ministry of Defense issued a requirement for a successor of the BMP-3 that becomes out dated. It seems that development of the new Russian IFV commenced during the same year, as during 2011 there were orders placed for subcontractors on some of the components of the new armored vehicle.”
“Many people remember that almost every year the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and the manufacturers of these military vehicles say that ‘now, literally tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or at least the next year’, the army will receive new infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers. Naturally, there has already been talk about the fact that samples of these machines will also be sent for testing in Syria,” Military Review said.
The publication would add that the Russian military has been testing different weapons in Syria for several years now; this includes testing their Su-57 stealth fighter jets.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.