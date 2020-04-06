BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Russian Navy’s Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Northern Fleet is preparing to test its new Tsirkon hypersonic missile, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Monday.

“The frigate Admiral Gorshkov has left for the Belomorsk naval base for undergoing some maintenance work and also for loading a Tsirkon missile launcher,” the source said.

As the source specified, “the hypersonic missile’s second test-firings are expected to be carried out from the ship in April-May.”

According to Tass, Russia test-launched its Tsirkon hypersonic missile from the Project 22350 frigate Admiral Gorshkov for the first time in early January (in late December 2019, according to other data) when the warship fired the weapon from the Barents Sea against a ground target to a range of over 500 km.

The frigate is set to carry out 3-4 test-launches of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile by the end of the year.

Source: TASS

