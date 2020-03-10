BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – As part of the Moscow agreement that was put in place last Thursday, the Russian military will take control of all areas south of the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4) in the Idlib Governorate.
According to the latest report from northwestern Syria, the Russian military will deploy to all areas south of the M-4 Highway, while their Turkish partners will maintain control north of the roadway.
The Russian and Turkish armed forces have already begun patrolling the M-4 Highway in Idlib, despite the reluctance of some militant groups to withdraw from this safe zone area inside this northwestern governorate.
While the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) did manage to capture most areas south of the M-4 Highway, a number of towns in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region were still outside of their control.
These jihadist-held areas will now be under the control of the Russian military, who will continue to prevent the resurgence of the militant groups in the area.
