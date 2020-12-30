BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that, according to the set plans, tests of the S-500 air defense missile systems will be completed with the start of their entry into service in the armed forces in 2021.

“It is planned to complete tests of the S-500 air defense missile systems and the Voronezh radar station, which has a range of one meter, and will enter military service in 2021,” the Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Alexei Krivoruchko, said in an interview with the ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

Krivoruchko stressed that “the pace of supply of modern types of weapons and equipment that has been repaired and modernized will remain in 2021 at the previous level.”

The Russian Deputy Minister of Defense previously mentioned that the serial supply of S-500 systems to the Armed Forces is expected to begin in 2025.

Media reports previously stated that the new Russian systems showed during their tests the ability to hit targets at a distance of 481.2 km, which is 80 km farther from the working range of any air defense system used in the world.