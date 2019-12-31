Russia’s first advanced S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile system will arrive at its deployment site in January next year, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
‘In 2019, the Aerospace Force received its first batch of the latest S-350 ‘Vityaz’ anti-aircraft missile system, which will arrive at its permanent station in January 2020,” the press office said in a statement.
In 2020, Russia’s Aerospace Force is set to receive four regiment sets of the S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile system and six battalion sets of the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile/gun complex, the ministry specified.
“In 2019, the S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and Pantsir-S surface-to-air missile-gun complexes were delivered to air defense units stationed in the Leningrad Region and in the Arctic area,” the ministry said.
Chief of the Zhukov Aerospace Defense Military Academy Lieutenant-General Vladimir Lyaporov said at the Defense Ministry’s conference call on December 27 that Russia’s Aerospace Force would be reinforced with 12 battalions of the latest S-350 anti-aircraft missile systems in 2021-2027.
“We are completing the process of receiving the first S-350 surface-to-air missile system for the training center of the Aerospace Defense Military Academy to train the combat teams of the regiments undergoing rearmament. Overall, 12 battalions of these systems will enter service within five anti-aircraft missile regiments in 2021-2027,” the general said.
The deployment of S-350 systems will boost the efficiency of fighting cruise missiles by 2-2.5 times, he stressed.
In late March this year, the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer completed the state tests of the new S-350 ‘Vityaz’ anti-aircraft missile system intended to replace S-300PS surface-to-air missile complexes in the Russian troops. Simultaneously, the first set of this system went into serial production. In December, the Russian troops received the first set of the S-350 ‘Vityaz.’
The S-350 ‘Vityaz’ surface-to-air missile system has been developed by the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer for battlefield air defense and is capable of striking targets within a maximum radius of 60 km and at a maximum altitude of 30 km. The S-350 is designated to fight both aerodynamic and ballistic targets. An S-350 launcher carries 12 surface-to-air missiles.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.