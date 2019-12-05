Twenty-seven Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile/gun systems will arrive for Russian troops in 2019, Aerospace Force Deputy Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant-General Andrei Yudin said on Wednesday.
“The delivery of 27 combat vehicles of the Pantsyr-S air defense missile/gun system is planned in 2019,” the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper quoted him as saying.
One S-350 Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system will be delivered to the training center of the Aerospace Defense Military Academy, he added.
The Pantsyr-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designed to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.
