BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Yunus-Pek Yevkurov, Deputy Russian Defense Minister, announced that the “Caucasus -2020” strategic training for command and staff officers will be the largest of its kind in Russia this year.

In a press statement, Yevkurov revealed that the active stage of the Caucasus -2020 training is planned to be held in September, and that it will be the largest event of the combat training program for the Russian forces this year.

The Deputy Minister stated that a series of special exercises in different types and classes of Russian space forces were planned in preparation for conducting strategic exercises for command officers.

On March 20, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that preparations for the Caucasus -2020 strategic training had begun.

The Center-2019 exercises, the largest military exercise in Russia during the past year, took place with the participation of about 128,000 soldiers, more than 20,000 pieces of military vehicles and nearly 600 aircraft.

Also participating in those exercises that took place under the supervision of the head of the Russian General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov, were forces from China, India, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

