Russian military police have begun moving to Syria’s northeastern areas adjacent to the zone of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
“In accordance with agreements reached by the Russian and Turkish presidents in Sochi on October 22, a Russian military police convoy started moving towards the Syria-Turkey border today at noon,” the statement reads.
According to the Defense Ministry, military police units will work to ensure the safety of civilians and maintain law and order. They will also patrol the designated areas, assisting in the withdrawal of Kurdish forces.
On October 22, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey reached an agreement to give 150 hours to the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units to withdraw from a 30-km zone along the Syria-Turkey border. Once it is done, the Russian and Turkish military will launch joint patrols in the area.
Source: TASS
