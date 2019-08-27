BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – The Russian military police have deployed their forces to the areas recently captured by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in southern Idlib and northern Hama.
In particular, the Russian military police were spotted deploying their troops to the town of Morek, where the Turkish Armed Forces are currently positioned.
The Turkish observation post in Morek has not been abandoned, despite the fact that it is currently encircled by the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.
At the same time, the Russian military police have moved their forces around the Turkish observation post to ease the tensions between the Turkish and Syrian troops in the area.
As shown in the video below, the Russian military has moved their forces near the Turkish observation post in Morek:
