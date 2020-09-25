The Russian military used the experience gained in current armed conflicts, including the one in Syria, in practice while holding the strategic exercise Kavkaz-2020, the chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, told a news briefing for foreign military attaches following the last drills on Friday.

“At the proving ground today you saw drills held in the zone of responsibility of the 58th Combined Arms Army. The experience of modern armed conflicts, including the one in the Syrian Arab Republic, was used as its basis. New modes of operation by troops and forces, tested in the process of combat training, were demonstrated,” Gerasimov said.

He stressed that a new combat formation – mobile echelon – was shown in action alongside the performance of reconnaissance and fire systems and four main methods of eliminating suicide bomber vehicles.

In the final episode of the exercise some newest pieces of Russian military hardware were shown in action: air defense systems S-300V4 and Tor-M2, multiple rocket system Tornado-G, tank support combat vehicles Terminator, heavy flamethrowers TOS-2, attack drone Inokhodets, multirole fighter jets Sukhoi-30SM and fighter bombers Sukhoi-34 and helicopters Mi-28N and Ka-52.

Gerasimov said all drills were conducted in close cooperation with Russia’s partners – military contingents from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan. Also, in the Black and Caspian seas the Caspian Flotilla and Iranian Navy practiced combat training tasks to repel enemy air attacks. Five countries – Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkey – delegated their observers.

Source: TASS

Video: Russian Ministry of Defense