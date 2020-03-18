BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The Russian military sent reinforcements to the northern and northeastern regions of Syria on Tuesday and Wednesday, as they strengthen their presence in both Al-Hasakah and Al-Raqqa.

According to a field report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Russian military sent to convoys of reinforcements: one group to the Tal Tamr countryside and the other to the Tabaqa Military Airport in western Al-Raqqa.

This move by the Russian military comes at a time of increased tensions with the U.S. Armed Forces in the northeastern region of Syria.

On Monday, it was reported that the U.S. forces blocked a Russian military patrol from using a road near the town of Tal Tamr.

As a result of this move, the Russian military patrol was forced to redirect to another route; thus, avoiding a potential confrontation with the U.S. Armed Forces.

