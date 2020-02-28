BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Russian military has already begun resupplying the Syrian Armed Forces after the Turkish Army carried out several attacks against the government’s positions.
According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, a Russian naval ship was seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait for the Mediterranean Sea on Friday.
Isik reported that the Black Sea Fleet 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir class LST Orsk 148 transited the Bosphorus Strait en route to the Tartous Port in western Syria.
Reinforcement for Russia’s #Syria campaign continues amid rising 🇷🇺🇹🇷crisis in #Idlib: #ВМФ Project1171 #ЧФ BlackSeaFleet 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class LST Orsk 148 transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus. My pix v @reuterspictures pic.twitter.com/YCAVU5pdnF
— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) February 28, 2020
The resupply comes at the same time Turkish strikes target the Syrian military positions and equipment around the Idlib and Aleppo fronts.
