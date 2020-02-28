BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Russian military has already begun resupplying the Syrian Armed Forces after the Turkish Army carried out several attacks against the government’s positions.

According to maritime observer Yoruk Isik, a Russian naval ship was seen transiting the Bosphorus Strait for the Mediterranean Sea on Friday.

Isik reported that the Black Sea Fleet 197th Assault Ship Brigade Tapir class LST Orsk 148 transited the Bosphorus Strait en route to the Tartous Port in western Syria.

The resupply comes at the same time Turkish strikes target the Syrian military positions and equipment around the Idlib and Aleppo fronts.

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
The best way to go would be Russia directly attacking Turkish troops in Syria without taking gloves.

2020-02-29 02:18
Soizic
Les conseilleurs ne sont pas les payeurs!

2020-02-29 04:05
Hayton
Guest
Hayton
Russian forces are vastly outnumbered. Logically they should be heavily reinforced, and the Taqba airfield that they received from the Americans should be pressed into service to take more aircraft (which they also badly need). Russia can’t pretend any more that its ground forces are only there as lightly-armed peacekeepers. Turkey is now playing a very rough game, and unless there is a credible deterrent Russians on the ground are going to become targets for the invasion force. Erdogan meeds to be reminded that an angry bear should not be provoked.

2020-02-29 05:49
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Putin needs to test hypersonic missiles on Kabane mountain fortress.Then it needs to destroy all roads near Syrian-Turkey border. These are two practical solutions which also send a message to Turk invaders.

2020-02-29 09:50