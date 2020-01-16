BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – A large Russian military convoy, the fourth of its kind, has arrived at the Qamishli International Airport, which is located near the Syrian-Turkish border in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to reports, the large military convoy was accompanied by their helicopters as they traveled through the International Highway (M-4).

The Russian military convoy consisted of 55 assorted military vehicles, loaded with a large amount of military and logistical equipment to support the Russian base at the Qamishli International Airport.

The reports said the Russian military convoy came via the international road (M4) passing through the town of Ain Issa in the Al-Raqqa countryside.

Since the U.S. withdrew from the Turkish border, the Russian Armed Forces have established military posts in several parts of the Al-Raqqa and Al-Hasakah governorates.

They would later reach an agreement with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to share control of the Qamishli International Airport.

