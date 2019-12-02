BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – The Russian combat robot, the Uranus-9, was recently photographed inside Syria, the Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro reported on Monday.
According to the publication, the Uranus-9 was seen near the front-lines in the northern region of Syria.
“Information about the appearance in Russia of the Russian combat robot ‘Uranus-9’, capable of easily destroying enemy armored vehicles and gutting military aircraft, appeared long ago. However, it is reported that a unique robotic complex has been spotted in northern Syria. Judging by the photograph presented, the combat robot took an active part in military operations together with the Russian and Syrian military, including in repelling numerous attacks by militants,” they said.
“At the moment, neither the place nor the date of the picture was made public, however, a number of sources say that the photo could have been taken in northern Syria, where this combat unit is used against militants supported by the Turkish army. Nevertheless, a number of other sources claim that we are talking about the testing period of the Russian combat robotic complex.
As pointed out by Avia.Pro, it is not clear when the photo was actually taken; however, it is believed to have been fairly recent, given the increased violence in the Idlib Governorate over the last two weeks.
“It should be noted that the Russian combat robotic complex Uranus-9 has in its arsenal a 30-mm automatic cannon 2A72, perfectly suitable for hitting unarmored and lightly armored vehicles, as well as air targets, and a set of four anti-tank guided missiles, which makes it formidable the adversary,” Avia.Pro added.
