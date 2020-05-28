BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – The head of the Russian reconciliation center, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev, revealed on Wednesday evening that the terrorist group behind the attack on the Turkish Army vehicle in Idlib was a foreign jihadist faction that is operating inside the governorate.
According to Zhuravlev, the Russian military learned that the terrorist group behind the attack was the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).
“According to the information received by the Russian Centre for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties, the militants of the Turkestan Islamic Party were involved in the attack, which activated IEDs during the movement of the Turkish military convoy near the ammunition depot of the terrorist group”, Zhuravlev said.
Zhuravlev said the roadside bomb was detonated along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) at 10:40 A.M.; he said they were conducting their daily patrol when the explosion happened.
“One Turkish soldier who received multiple shrapnel wounds as a result of the explosion and was evacuated to Turkey, died”, Zhuravlev went on to say.
He did not reveal how the Russian military obtained this information.
The Turkish Ministry of Defense later confirmed the death of their soldier, while adding that another was hospitalized for minor wounds.
