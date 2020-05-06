BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – On Wednesday, the Russian National Guard revealed the tasks its forces are taking in Syria.

“The Russian National Guard forces in the Syrian Arab Republic perform military missions in cooperation with elements of the Russian Ministry of Defense,” said the spokesman for the Russian National Guard, Valery Gribakin, explaining that his forces, in cooperation with military police units, are carrying out operations to detect and dismantle explosives.

He added that National Guard personnel are also working in Syria to contribute to providing medical assistance to the local population and are involved in escorting humanitarian aid shipments.

In a meeting with the President, Vladimir Putin, the head of the Federal Authority of the Russian National Guard, Viktor Zulotov, had previously confirmed that his forces had successfully carried out a number of missions in Syria.

Advertisements