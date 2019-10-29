The Russian Defense Ministry published satellite intelligence images proving that oil from Syria was sent abroad under the guard of US servicemen before and after the defeat of the Daesh terrorists, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

The ministry spokesman said that “the space intelligence images showed that oil was actively extracted and massively exported for processing outside Syria, under the reliable protection of US troops, before and after the defeat of the Daesh* terrorists.”

Oil transit vehicles gather in Deir ez-Zor Province, Syria, 10 km east of Al Mayadin
Satellite image provided by the Russian Defence Ministry on Saturday shows oil transit vehicles gather in Deir ez-Zor Province, Syria, 10 km east of Al Mayadin as part of the US’s illegal operation to ship oil out of Syria. © PHOTO : MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Commenting on the satellite intelligence, Maj. Gen. Konashenkov said US operations in eastern Syria and its actions regarding Syrian oil could only be described as “international state banditism.” He added that Syria’s oil belongs to the Arab Republic, and not to Daesh or to “American protectors from Daesh.”

According to Russian intelligence, the illegal US-supervised extraction of Syrian oil was being carried out by “leading American corporations” and private military contractors, with US special forces and air power used for protection. Konashenkov said the estimated monthly revenue of this ‘private enterprise’ was over $30 million, and that for that kind of money, the Pentagon and the CIA would be “ready to ‘guard’ Syrian oil wells from ‘hidden Daesh cells’ indefinitely.”

Oil transit vehicles gather in Deir ez-Zor Province, Syria, 14 km east of Al Mayadin
Oil transit vehicles gather near Al-Omar oil station in Deir ez-Zor Province, Syria, 14 km east of Al Mayadin © PHOTO : MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

The Defence Ministry spokesman pointed to several concrete examples of the scope of US-led operations. On August 23, satellites picked up a cluster of about 90 vehicles, including 23 tanker trucks, clustered at the Daman collection point, about 42 km east of Deir ez-Zor province.

ALSO READ  Syrian Army deploys to 2 new towns in northwestern Al-Hasakah

Then, on September 5, 25 vehicles, 22 of them fuel trucks, were spotted in Hasakah province. On September 8, 36 more vehicles, 32 of them tankers, were spotted in the vicinity of Der ez-Zor, with 41 more vehicles, 34 of them fuel trucks, spotted in the Mayadin area in Deir ez-Zor.

Konashenkov cited a US-controlled company called ‘Sadcab’ or ‘Sedcab’, created under the auspices of the local Kurdish autonomy, as exporting the oil, with the proceeds going to numbered accounts of US military contractors and intelligence services.

Russian map of the strategic situation in Syria as of October 26, 2019. Orange areas indicate Syrian government control. Sand-coloured areas indicate Syrian Kurdish control. Brown and dark brown indicates ‘deescalation zone’ and ‘demilitarised zone’ and baby blue indicates control by pro-American forces. © PHOTO : MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

Pentagon chief Mark Esper said Friday that the US intended to take measures in the near future to strengthen its position in the Syrian region of Deir ez-Zor in order to prevent terrorists from accessing oil fields. According to the defense secretary, Washington is studying how to move forces in the region so as “to ensure the safety of oil fields.”

President Trump raised eyebrows in a tweet last week when he said the ceasefire between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish forces was “holding up nicely” and that the US had “secured the Oil,” without elaborating. Trump repeated his sentiment in a Friday interview, saying “we’ve secured the oil and we’ve got the oil, so that’s good.” In Saturday’s presentation, the Russian military offered insights into the scale and scope of the oil Mr. Trump appeared to be talking about.

Washington withdrew part of its forces from northern Syria earlier this month in the face of an imminent invasion by Turkey, which launched an operation ostensibly aimed at clearing the area of Daesh and Kurdish militia forces, which Ankara also classifies as terrorists.

ALSO READ  Breaking: Syrian Army prepares to enter Raqqa city for first since 2013

The United States and Turkey reached a ceasefire agreement in the region last week, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later meeting in the Russian city of Sochi to work out a deal to ensure the pullout of Kurdish forces from the border area with Turkey in exchange for a halt in Turkish operations and the establishment of joint security patrols in the operation zone.

The Syrian Army also began deploying into areas formerly controlled by Kurdish militias, with a number of settlements declaring their allegiance to the Syrian government due to the perceived inability of the Kurdish forces to protect the local population.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Sweet RobertFairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

So, at the end of the day, for the USA, “saving” Syrian oil from the clutches of already US vanquished ISIS is more important than saving their former allies, the Kurds, from immediate attack by the Turks.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-29 15:44
Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

At the end of the day Kurds can no longer black market oil to Israel and I have no empathy for any proxy armies.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-30 12:21