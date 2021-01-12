BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 P.M.) – A convoy of Russian military reinforcements made their way to the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate this week, amid the recent escalation in the Ain Issa area.

According to a field source near the town, the Russian military police made their way from the neighboring Aleppo Governorate to northern Al-Raqqa, bringing with them armored vehicles and several personnel.

The source said the Russian military police were sent to the Ain Issa countryside in order to strengthen their presence in the area and negotiate among the warring parties there.

Over the last few months, the Turkish Armed Forces and their allied militants have intensified their attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), prompting the latter to strengthen their presence at the front-lines of northern Al-Raqqa.

Not only have the attacks prompted the SDF to strengthen their presence in Ain Issa, it has also caused several civilians to flee the area in order to avoid the constant shelling and rocket attacks by the Turkish military and their allies.