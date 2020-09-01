BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – A number of Russian military personnel were seen making their way from Latakia to the Al-Raqqa Governorate this week, as they strengthen their presence near the Turkish border.
According to a field report from Aleppo, the Russian Armed Forces sent reinforcements to the town of ‘Ayn ‘Issa and its surrounding area on Monday.
The report said the Russian military was transporting personnel and equipment to their checkpoints and bases in this region of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.
The Russian military has increased their presence in the Al-Raqqa Governorate over recent months, bringing with them fresh troops and armored vehicles to prevent the Turkish-backed militants from pushing into ‘Ayn ‘Issa.
