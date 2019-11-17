BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Russian military has sent reinforcements to the Qamishli Airport in northeast Syria, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) told Al-Masdar News this morning.

According to the source in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Russian military sent reinforcements to the Qamishli Airport after installing their Pantsir air defense systems to this base in the northeastern region of Syria.

The source added that more troops will be sent to this airport in the coming day as the Russian military increases their presence in northeastern Syria.

This move by the Russian military comes just days after rumors surfaced of Moscow offering to lease the Qamishli Airport from the Syrian government.

While it has not been spoken about by either Damascus or Moscow, it is assumed that the Russian military has been granted full access to the Qamishli Airport.

With the Russian military at this installation in northeastern Syria, they now find themselves close to the U.S. Armed Forces that are based at several locations in the Euphrates River Valley region.

