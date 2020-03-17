BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Pilots of the Black Sea Fleet forces in the Russian army began training to use the advanced Ka-31R helicopters, which will be received by the country’s military fleets.

During the exercises, Russian naval pilots are training to use and rely on new helicopters in carrying out multi-target flight operations, including military reconnaissance and monitoring operations to discover enemy ships and submarines and aircraft.

These helicopters are expected to be introduced to the military once the training exercises are complete.

The Black Sea Fleet will be the first to use these advanced combat aircraft.

