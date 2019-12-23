Russia’s Almaz-Antey arms producer has delivered to the Defence Ministry the first set of the newest S-350 Vityaz long-range air defence missile weapon system, the company said on Monday.

“During the transmission, the equipment was taken to a training ground, where test flights were conducted, involving real aerial targets escort. Acceptance tests have been passed successfully”, Almaz-Antey said in a statement.

The acceptance ceremony was held on Sunday in the country’s southern Astrakhan region.

The S-350 Vityaz is designed to repel massive attacks by modern and prospective air attack weapons. It has a maximum range up to 120 km (around 75 miles) and can hit up to 12 targets on the altitude of 30 km (around 18.5 miles).

Source: Sputnik

