The latest artillery systems arrived for the Southern Military District’s 49th all-arms army, the District’s press office reported on Monday.
“Two artillery batteries have been reamed with the improved 152mm 2S19M2 Msta-S self-propelled artillery guns capable of firing Krasnopol precision guided munitions,” the press office said in a statement.
“The Msta-S artillery system has considerable design differences from the previous modification,” the press office stressed.
Specifically, the upgraded howitzers feature a new automated fire control system, a higher rate of fire and the possibility to use digital electronic maps to accelerate finding positions on the terrain.
Msta-S self-propelled artillery guns can also “fire high-explosive fragmentation and rocket-assisted projectiles — jammers,” the press office said.
Source: TASS
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.