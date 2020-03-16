YEKATERINBURG, RUSSIA  MAY 9, 2019: A 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer involved in a military parade as part of events marking the 74th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, the Eastern Front of the Second World War. Donat Sorokin/TASS Ðîññèÿ. Åêàòåðèíáóðã. Ñàìîõîäíàÿ ãàóáèöà "Ìñòà-Ñ" âî âðåìÿ âîåííîãî ïàðàäà, ïîñâÿùåííîãî 74-é ãîäîâùèíå Ïîáåäû â Âåëèêîé Îòå÷åñòâåííîé âîéíå. Äîíàò Ñîðîêèí/ÒÀÑÑ

The latest artillery systems arrived for the Southern Military District’s 49th all-arms army, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

“Two artillery batteries have been reamed with the improved 152mm 2S19M2 Msta-S self-propelled artillery guns capable of firing Krasnopol precision guided munitions,” the press office said in a statement.

“The Msta-S artillery system has considerable design differences from the previous modification,” the press office stressed.

Specifically, the upgraded howitzers feature a new automated fire control system, a higher rate of fire and the possibility to use digital electronic maps to accelerate finding positions on the terrain.

Msta-S self-propelled artillery guns can also “fire high-explosive fragmentation and rocket-assisted projectiles — jammers,” the press office said.

 

Source: TASS

 

Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Krasnopol is GLONASS guided, just like US’ 155mm Excalibur is GPS guided… Just jam the SatCom and they are extremely expensive standard shells at respectively $52k and $68k.. the solution France has chosen with the CAESAR looks much better ; the gun has highly computerised targetting taking any condition in account : humidity, wind, etc, then ends with metric accuracy up to 50km with classic shells + booster and ranges 40km with standard shells. The truck-mounted self propelled howitzer might be more expensive than competitors, no jamming, freaking accuracy and cheap standard artillery shells make it the emperor, the pricing… Read more »

