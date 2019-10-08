Over 2,300 new and upgraded weapon systems have arrived for the Russian troops this year, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.
Russia ensured technological independence for more than 350 types of arms, says Putin
The federal budget allocated over 1.5 trillion rubles ($23 billion) for rearming the Army and the Navy in 2019, Shoigu said.
“Over 70% of these funds were channeled into the serial purchases of modern armament and military hardware. By now, the troops have received more than 2,300 items of new and upgraded military hardware,” the defense minister said.
The plan of purchases and upgrades for basic weapon systems has been 47% fulfilled. Compared to last year, the pace of the deliveries of hi-tech weapons has risen by 6.7%, Shoigu noted.
“By the end of the year, the share of modern armament in the troops will make up 68%. This will allow us to continue reliably fulfilling designated tasks,” the defense minister said.
Source: TASS
