BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Russian military forces, backed by air cover, traveled from the Qamishli International Airport in Al-Hasakah and along the Turkish border route to the Tigris River to reach the Iraqi border for the first time.
The Russian forces toured several border villages, such as Qasr al-Deeb, Zuhairia and Ain Dewar, which are located in northeast Syria, to the northwest of the triple border point, between Iraq, Syria and Turkey.
The Russian military was able to successfully reach this border triangle which was confirmed by footage that was later released by RT Arabic.
This move by the Russian military comes at a time when their forces and their Turkish counterparts are trying to reopen the vital highways inside Syria.
However, despite these efforts, there appears to be some issues along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), especially in the areas under the control of the militant forces.
