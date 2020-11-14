The Russian military police will start patrols in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 14, Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.
“From today, the Russian military police units are beginning patrols in the ‘North’ and ‘South’ responsibility areas,” the spokesman said.
The Russian peacekeepers’ basic forces continue arriving and deploying in Nagorno-Karabakh. Army engineers are working in the areas of the deployment of observation posts and positions are being prepared, the general added.
Russian Il-76 and An-124 military transport planes continue airlifting the peacekeepers to the area of the peacekeeping mission. The planes have already made 95 flights since the start of the peacekeeping operation, including 22 in the past twenty-four hours, the Defense Ministry spokesman said.
The peacekeeping mission’s command post has been deployed in Stepanakert. The command is in constant contact with the General Staffs of the Azerbaijani and Armenian armed forces to accomplish assigned tasks, prevent incidents and provide for the Russian peacekeepers’ security.
On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. As the Russian leader said, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will remain at their current positions while Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region.
Source: TASS
