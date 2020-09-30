BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian forces had neutralized more than 133,000 militants in Syria, adding: “Not a single terrorist entered Russia.”

“865 gang leaders and more than 133,000 militants have been eliminated, including 4,500 fighters from the Russian Federation and the CIS countries.”

The Russian Defense Minister added: “The terrorist organization ISIS is no longer present in Syria, and no terrorist has entered Russia.”

In previous statements, Shoigu said that after the elimination of “ISIS in Syria, the militants are moving to Central Asia and Southeast Asia, adding: “It is important to point out that after the defeat of the terrorist organization ISIS, the militants moved from Syria and Iraq to other regions, including Central and Southeast Asia.”

However, despite the end of the Islamic State’s so-called ‘caliphate’, the terrorist group continues to operate using sleeper cells, which they use to target the Syrian Armed Forces in central and eastern Syria.

In addition to their attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), they have also continued their operations against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Syria, which has caused obstacles in bringing stability to the areas east of the Euphrates.

The Islamic State has also resumed their sleeper cell operations in Iraq, as they continue to launch ambushes and terrorist attacks in the governorates of Al-Anbar, Nineveh, Diyala, and Salaheddine.