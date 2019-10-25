BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) published a video showing Russian military units patrolling the Syrian-Turkish border from Qamishli.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Friday the arrival of about 300 Russian military police to Syria to help the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the border with Turkey.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement: “About 300 members of the military police of the armed forces in the Republic of Chechnya arrived in the Syrian Arab Republic to perform special tasks.”

According to the statement, “they will begin to carry out tasks to help ensure the safety of the population and maintain law and order, patrol the designated areas, as well as assist in the withdrawal of the YPG and its weapons to a depth of 30 kilometers inside Syrian territory.”

Earlier, a source in the Russian Ministry of Defense told the agency “Sputnik”, that in light of the new challenges, will be transferred 276 Russian military police officers and 33 pieces of equipment to Syria.

