BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – A Russian military delegation traveled to the militant-held town of Azaz on Monday to meet with the commanders of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), a source told Al-Masdar News.
According to the source, the Russian delegation discussed the Afrin region in northwestern Aleppo and its transfer to the Syrian government.
The source said the Russian military demanded the militants transfer the Afrin in exchange for the northern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
He did not specify if the northern countryside of Aleppo included the territories held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG).
The Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) currently controls several areas in northern Aleppo, including the large towns of Jarabulus and Azaz.
These militants have clashed with the YPG and SDF on several occasions in northern Aleppo, with some attacks even spreading as far south as the Syrian Army’s positions in Tal Rifa’at.
The Afrin region in northwestern Aleppo was captured by the Turkish-backed militants in March 2018; since then, it has become the headquarters for several FSA groups that have been expelled from other areas of Syria.
