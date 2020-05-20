BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Russian military is making one last attempt to negotiate with the militants holed up in the town of Tafas, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) prepares to launch a big operation.

According to a source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army has brought a large number of 4th Division reinforcements over the last week, along with their heavy weapons, including tanks and missiles.

The source said that the Syrian Army is hoping the Russian military can reach a deal with the remaining militants in Tafas to avoid any major confrontation.

He would add that the Russian military is offering to transport the militants in Tafas to the Idlib or Aleppo countrysides, which is similar to the Summer 2018 Daraa Governorate agreement.

However, many of these militants have refused to leave Daraa in the past, especially the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters that escaped the Syrian Army’s operation in Mazrib recently.

The reason Tafas has become a focal point for the Syrian Army is due to the militants that escaped from Mazrib to the town.

The militants that escaped from Mazrib were responsible for the kidnapping and execution of nine soldiers; they have refuse to surrender to the security forces.

Advertisements