BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Russian military has taken control of a former U.S. airbase near the city of Kobane in northern Syria this week.
According to reports, the Russian military took control of the Sarrin Airbase, which was recently abandoned by the U.S. Armed Forces earlier in the week.
“At the moment, sappers are watching and looking through each building, if there are any explosive substances left, and in general, if there are any surprises for us here,” said Damir, senior inspector of the military police.
According to the Russian MoD, the facility will be used to create a humanitarian aid distribution centre for local residents.
Earlier this week, the first group of Russia’s Aerospace Defence Forces’ helicopters arrived at the northern Qamishli airport to participate in border patrol missions with Turkey.
Source: Ruptly
