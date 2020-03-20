The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen, performing tasks in the Mediterranean Sea, conducted a number of exercises during its march, the Fleet’s press service said.
“In accordance with the training plan, the crew practiced the tactics of fighting alleged enemy’s surface ships at sea by a solitary ship and ensuring air defense,” the message reads.
The message notes that the crew practiced actions during radar jamming and missile strike counteraction. The Ka-27PL helicopter crew conducted scheduled training to practice search and tracking of a submarine.
According to the press service, the crew continues to perform duties as part of the Navy’s remote division. The Admiral Essen remains in the Mediterranean Sea since December 2019.
The Admiral Essen belongs to a new frigate series of Project 11356R/M (also designated Project 11357). These are multi-purpose frigates designated for remote naval areas, tasked with elimination of surface ships, submarines and ground objects, for sentry duties, patrol and guarding of maritime communications.
The frigates are armed with eight Kalibr-NK launch systems. Besides, the ships are armed with anti-air missiles and flak cannons, 100-mm artillery cannons, torpedoes and an RBU-6000 rocket-propelled bomb launcher. The frigate is also equipped with a landing pad and a shelter for an onboard helicopter.
Source: TASS
