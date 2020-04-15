BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:25 P.M.) – The Russian military held its first patrol along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway) after the Turkish Army broke up a protest held by the the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).
“In accordance with the agreement of presidents of Russia and Turkey dated 5 March, on 15 April, another — the fourth — Russian-Turkish joint patrol of a stretch of the M4 highway in the Idlib de-escalation zone linking the cities of Aleppo and Latakia took place”, the Russian centre for reconciliation of opposing sides said.
Prior to today’s patrol, the Russian military was unable to complete their mission along the M-4 Highway; this was due to the constant obstructions by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies.
However, following the latest incident when HTS militants fired shots at the Turkish soldiers, the latter’s forces no longer tolerated their presence along the highway and forced them to disperse.
Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and other militant groups in Idlib have been hostile towards these patrols, as they have refused to accept the March 5th Moscow Agreement that was put in place by both Russia and Turkey.
