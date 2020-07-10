BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The contacts made by the Russian forces operating in Syria with the American and Turkish parties led to the return of drinking water to Al-Hasakah after the latter shut it off to more than one million people in the governorate.

The Director General of the State Water Corporation in Al-Hasakah Governorate, Mahmoud Al-Okleh, confirmed the restart of operation of approximately 20 drinking water wells to feed the governorate, after the success of efforts and contacts made by the Russian forces with the American and Turkish sides.

Al-Okleh told Sputnik Arabic that the pumping station in the Ras Al-‘Ayn countryside, which is controlled by the Turkish-backed forces, was restored after it was shut off five days ago.

“During the coming hours, the main pumping tank will be filled in the Al-Hamma area, north of Hasakah city, which needs more than ten hours for the full filling,” he added.

The Alab wells project near the city of Ras al-Ain, which is under the control of the Turkish-backed Sultan Murad Division, is the only source of drinking water for the city of Hasakah and its suburbs and the town of Tal Tamr and its countryside, and these militants from time to time cut off the water supply to the people.

