BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The Russian Armed Forces currently have approximately 30 Pantsir-S air defense cannon systems deployed across Syria, military expert Sergei Khatylev reportedly told Politics Today this week, as quoted by Avia.Pro.

“To date, [in service with the Syrian Arab Army] more than 30 anti-aircraft missile-cannon systems (ZRPK) Pantsir-S are deployed in Syria,” he said.

The purpose of Russia’s deployment of a large number of Pantsir-S air defense missile systems to the Syrian Arab Republic is unknown, however, according to analysts, Russia may very well close airspace over most of Syria.

The Russian military also has their S-400 system currently deployed near the Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim) Airbase; however, it has yet to be used in any operation capacity.

While the the Syrian military has possessed the Pantsir-S air defense system for several years now, its increased presence is a result of the Russian Armed Forces’ deployment inside the country.

