The Russian air defense systems at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria have brought down six maneuvering UAVs launched by terrorists, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report on Sunday.

According to the ministry, “six maneuvering UAVs, approaching to the airfield from the north-western direction were spotted” by the airbase’s defense systems at about 20:10 Moscow time.

“Anti-aircraft weapons of the Russian airbase destroyed all six terrorists’ combat UAVs at safe distances,” the report said.

Nobody was injured and no damage was done to the airbase, it continues functioning in a routine mode, the ministry specified.

Terrorists are assembling drones using makeshift tools. The ministry has repeatedly reported about Russian military planes’ destroying depots of terrorists with spare parts for making drones.

 

Source: TASS

FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
And as the SAA with RuAF help push the foreign backed jihadis further back there will be less of these attacks as the distances get greater. That is unless the Americans and their Middle East allies decide to supply the jihadis with expensive Reaper drones.

2019-08-12 08:14
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Americans don’t supply these jihadis, these are Turkey/Qatar puppets and it may not be said publicly but Turkey is seen as a rogue state now. Reaper are not so expensive and in case you wouldn’t know, Turkey builds its own armed drones. When it comes to Mid-East allies, Israel doesn’t needs USA, actually, they’re even more advanced than US in drone technologies while KSA and UAE buy from China. And BTW, it’s really NOBODY’s interest to have Erdogollum recreating an Ottomaniac empire. When it comes to jihadis, they could be defeated within a few days, but if one goes blitzkrieg,… Read more »

2019-08-12 12:23