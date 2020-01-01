BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Russian Armed Forces have foiled the jihadist attack that targeted their largest base inside Syria.
According to a source in the Latakia Governorate, the Russian air defenses at the Hmeimim Airbase were able to intercept all of the jihadist missiles that were fired from the Latakia-Idlib axis in northwestern Syria.
The source said locals in the nearby city of Jableh heard several explosions east of the Hmeimim Airbase, which is where the Russian military intercepted the jihadist missiles.
Earlier today, Rouse the Believers, an Al-Qaeda linked coalition of jihadist groups, announced that they targeted the Hmeimim Airbase with grad missiles.
This jihadist coalition has been involved in several attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the past, including a number of special operations behind enemy lines.
