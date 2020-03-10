BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:15 P.M.) – The Russian military has sent a large convoy of military personnel and vehicles to the northeastern region of Syria this week, a source from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) reported on Tuesday.
According to the source, the Russian military convoy consisted of nearly 20 armored vehicles and a large number of personnel, who were said to have deployed to the border city of Al-Derbisiyah in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
The source said the Russian military convoy made its way along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Hasakah) to the border area, where they met up with the Russian forces that were already in this area.
The recent deployment of several Russian military convoys to northeastern Syria comes amid increased tensions between Moscow and Washington over the Syrian Armed Forces’ operation in the northwestern governorate of Idlib.
Furthermore, on Monday, the U.S. forces blocked a Russian convoy near the town of Tal Tamr as it was attempting to travel to the city of Al-Qamishli.
The Russian convoy was forced to turn around and take another route to Al-Qamishli, as the U.S. forces would not allow them to pass.
