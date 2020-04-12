BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Russian military has setup four new posts in northeastern Syria this past week, as they beef up their presence in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

According to a report from northeast Syria, the Russian military setup four observation posts in the Al-Qamishli and Tal Tamr districts, which is where they have ran into the U.S. Armed Forces on a number of occasions in the past five months.

The Russian and U.S. armed forces have been involved in a mini Cold War-like conflict in Al-Hasakah since the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reached a military agreement with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to allow them to enter several areas in northeastern Syria.

While they have not been involved in any serious clashes, the U.S. and Russian forces have come across one another along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Hasakah Highway) on several occasions.

During these brief confrontations, the U.S. and Russian forces have blocked one another from using the highway and its nearby roads, prompting both parties to eventually reroute.

