BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – The Russian military has established a new military base in northern Syria after reaching an agreement with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to reports, the Russian military has deployed to the border town of Amudeh, where they have begun moving their heavy equipment to as they build their new base.

This new base will serve as an observation post along the Turkish border region with Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The Russian military now has two bases inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate, with the primary one being the Al-Qamishli Airport.

