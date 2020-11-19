BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – On Thursday morning, the Russian peacekeepers escorted an Azerbaijani army convoy that set off from Shushi towards a village in Karabakh region.

The Tass News Agency quoting the leadership of the Russian peacekeepers, reported that the convoy included three trucks with unarmed individuals on board, and two Tiger armored vehicles of the peacekeepers secured it.

Colonel Alexei Pulukhovich, Deputy Commander of the Russian Peacekeeping Group, confirmed to reporters on Thursday that the ceasefire regime in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh is fully committed by the parties to the conflict.

Earlier, the Russian peacekeepers, who arrived in Karabakh under the tripartite agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, to stop the fighting in the region, were deployed along the line of contact, in addition to the Lachin Corridor that connects Karabakh with Armenia.