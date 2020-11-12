BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, announced on Thursda that the parties to the conflict are committed to a ceasefire along the contact line in Karabakh.

Moscow – Sputnik . Konashenkov said, during a briefing on Thursday: “Today, November 12, the Russian peacekeeping units began carrying out the tasks of monitoring the implementation of the ceasefire and military operations in the Karabakh region, and the ceasefire is observed along the entire length of the line of contact.

He added, “The peacekeeping battalion of the 15th Armored Brigade entered the city of Stepanakert at 17:00.”

This mission comes just days after a tripartite meeting was held in Moscow between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The ceasefire declaration stipulates that Armenian and Azerbaijani forces will stop at their hostilities, and Russian peacekeepers will be deployed along the line of contact in Karabakh and the corridor connecting the Armenian lands and Karabakh.

The Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh include 1,960 soldiers, 90 armored personnel carriers, and 380 pieces of military equipment.

The agreement also includes lifting restrictions on movement, transit and the exchange of prisoners between the two parties to the conflict, and the return of the displaced to Karabakh, under the auspices of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.