BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Russian military was seen entering a border city in northern Syria this week after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) entered the area shortly after the U.S. withdrawal.

According to a report from northern Syria, the Russian military was seen entering the city of Kobane (var. ‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) on Wednesday following their new agreement with the Turkish authorities on a 10-kilometer-deep patrol zone along the border.

As shown in the short video below, the Russian military entered Kobane recently for the first time since the U.S. Armed Forces withdrew from all of their border points in northern Syria.