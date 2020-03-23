BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation between the Warring Parties in Syria announced the start of the second joint Russian-Turkish patrol along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).

“On the 23rd of March, in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, and according to the Russian-Turkish agreement, the second joint Russian-Turkish patrol was conducted on the M-4 Highway, which links the cities of Aleppo and Latakia,” the reconciliation center statement said.

The statement pointed out that the patrol was cut short again due to security concerns.

They added that the Turkish side pledged to take measures in the near future to liquidate the extremist groups that hinder the movement of joint patrols on the M-4 Highway in the safe corridor.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said that Russia and Turkey will establish a 6km deep safe zone on the M-4 Highway to allow the resumption of traffic along this major roadway in northwestern Syria.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the agreement between Russia and Turkey on Idlib was a source of concern in the United States, and they were using any excuse to promote anti-Russian hysteria.

