BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – A Russian military patrol penetrated an American checkpoint in northeastern Syria (east of the Euphrates) this week, as the road war between the two world powers continues.

On Monday, a video surfaced of a Russian military patrol speeding past a U.S. checkpoint in the Al-Hasakah Governorate, marking the second time this month that the American forces have attempted to block the Russians from accessing a roadway in northeast Syria.

“The Russian military convoy was moving through the northeastern part of Syria, when the American army tried to stop the vehicles and armored vehicles of the Russian army, but the Americans were surprised that the Russian vehicles penetrated the open American checkpoint, and almost hit American armor,” Avia.Pro reported.

Previously, the Syrian Arab Army blocked two U.S. military convoys in the Tal Tamr countryside, prompting a short standoff between the two forces.

These incidents have become prevalent in northeastern Syria, especially after the Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Democratic Forces reached a military cooperation agreement in northeastern Syria.

